Department of Intellectual Property Showcases “Karma-Washing Game” at National Book Fair



BANGKOK: The Department of Intellectual Property, in collaboration with Worldmillion Publishing, has launched the “Karma-Washing Game” at the 29th National Book Fair to highlight Thailand’s soft power and promote the country’s creative industries. The initiative features “Game Lang Karma,” the winner of the T-Toon Script Contest 2024, and is set to be developed into a full-length novel with pre-orders available at the fair running from October 10 to 20, 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

According to Thai News Agency, the “Karma-Washing Game” aims to boost the visibility and reach of Thai creative works by leveraging intellectual property and modern technology. Ms. Kanitha Kangsuanich, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, emphasized the department’s commitment to using creativity and technology to enhance the economic value and competitiveness of Thailand’s creative sectors. She highlighted the success of the T-Toon Script Contest 2024 project, which attract

ed over 300 entries, and the selection of “Game Lang Karma” by Watu Koh as a pivotal example of this initiative.

Ms. Kangsuanich further noted that “Game Lang Karma” not only showcases an engaging storyline that reflects Thai Buddhist beliefs about merit and sin but also demonstrates the potential of Thai writers in the global literary scene. The novel has already gained traction as a webtoon on the ReadAWrite application, attracting more than 700 readers, and its trailer has garnered over 142,000 views across multiple social media platforms.

The collaboration between the Department of Intellectual Property and Worldmillion Publishing seeks to elevate the profile of Thai literature both domestically and internationally. Interested attendees of the National Book Fair are encouraged to visit the World Engine booth for pre-orders and additional information.