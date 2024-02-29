Defeating rumors, Mr. Ek denies dating Phon girl.



Samut Prakan 28 Feb. – Social media shared loudly. Clip of Porn girl introducing a new guy Even though he had vowed never to take another young man as her husband again. Recently, the man came out to deny it. Explained that it is an old clip. After the incident We’ve dispersed.

One TikTok user posted a video clip. Who claims to be a young woman and a young man who are another world of her own. Ready to show sweet moments that are expected They were about to start again. For such video clips The poster also wrote a message: ‘PornandAek have already launched themselves, do you know..? Is this the person I love the most? I’ve been gone for less than a month.”

For Mr. Ek or Mr. Ekachai, one of the other worlds of Saphon. He has come out in interviews on various programs saying that he had actually been in a relationship with Phon before, and Phon was the one who flirted with him first. After that, he agreed to be in a relationship with Ma for 4-5 months before the case occurred. In this regard, Mr. Ek Who has

the same job as a transport driver like Phon. He also said that when they were dating, he didn’t know. Phon girl has many worlds. and already has a husband

Recently, reporters contacted and talked with Mr. Ekachai. Mr. Ekachai told reporters that In the case where there is a TikTok channel that claims to be theirs, they post a clip of their debut with a young woman. not true and not their own channel Because normally in their TikTok channel they don’t post anything. In addition to the clip of the pickup truck that they use And after the news came out, he closed his channel. Because I want to have privacy. As for the images shared, they are old images, not new images at all.

However, Mr. Ekachai, after the incident occurred She has moved to a new job. As for Miss Phon, it is known that she has returned to the provinces to be with her family. and changed the phone number Close all social media channels

Source: Thai News Agency