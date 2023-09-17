DEFA reference for digital transformation acceleration: ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Communication and Informaticshas said that it is using the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to realize the national digital transformation acceleration goal.The framework covers several aspects, such as digital commerce, cross-border e-commerce activities, the mobility of digital talents and cooperation, competition policies, and cybersecurity. “Indonesia is currently focusing on increasing infrastructure and connectivity so that infrastructure network accessibility and affordability, regulations, and user device standards can be improved,” Communication and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said. He made the statement at the “Digital Transformation Towards an Advanced Indonesia” seminar in Jakarta on Saturday. t the event, he said that apart from infrastructure, Indonesia is also focusing on developing innovation and attracting national investment in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence (AI). One part of the investment that is being prioritized is related to the creation of digital talents, a measure outlined in three development programs, at basic, advanced, and leader levels. To optimally reach the goal, the ministry is pushing for the creation of a regulation that can materialize digital governance as soon as possible. “For this reason, we are proposing (the issuance of) a presidential decree to form a cross-ministry and institution team to be the holding of the orchestration of national digital transformation,” he informed. For example, it could be realized through the formation of a committee for national digital transformation acceleration, he added. Setiadi said that digital governance must have a legal basis because it is one of the determining factors for the success of the digital transformation acceleration vision. Digital transformation is supported by four aspects: digital infrastructure, digital governance, digital community, and digital economy. The other things that are currently being developed by the ministry to realize digital transformation are the Digital Indonesia 2045 Vision Document and the National Digital Transformation Index. The hope is that the two can contribute and be used as references for formulating the digital transformation acceleration road map to achieve the Advanced Indonesia 2045 vision.

Source: Antara News Agency