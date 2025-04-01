DDPM Alerts 15 Provinces to Brace for Flash Floods, Forest Runoff, and Flooding from April 1-4



Bangkok: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning to 15 provinces in the central and southern regions to prepare for potential flash floods, forest runoff, and flooding from April 1-4, 2025.





According to Thai News Agency, officials have been directed to monitor weather conditions closely, focusing on areas with significant rainfall accumulation. The DDPM has also emphasized the importance of coordinating with local risk areas to ensure timely responses to any incidents and to inform the public about safety measures.





Mr. Phasakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the DDPM, stated that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center is actively monitoring weather patterns and risk factors. The Meteorological Department has issued an announcement indicating that an easterly wind wave will pass through the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea during this period, leading to increased rainfall and potential heavy downpours in some areas. Specifically, the provinces identified include Prachuap Khiri Khan in the central region and 14 southern provinces such as Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and others.





The DDPM has been working with southern provinces and local disaster prevention centers to brace for the expected heavy rainfall. Authorities have been instructed to keep a vigilant watch on weather and water conditions, especially in regions prone to heavy and prolonged rainfall. Tourist sites, particularly those involving natural attractions, will be monitored, and access may be restricted if necessary to ensure public safety. In addition to monitoring, relevant agencies like the Marine Department and the Royal Thai Navy will be involved in alerting maritime operators about potential hazards.





To enhance preparedness, the DDPM has mobilized disaster machinery and Emergency Response Teams, ready to assist affected individuals promptly. The public is urged to stay informed through official channels and to heed government advice closely. The ‘THAI DISASTER ALERT’ application and the DDPM’s social media platforms serve as key resources for real-time updates on weather and safety information.





Residents in risk areas are encouraged to remain alert to weather updates and government announcements. Those in need of assistance due to disasters can report incidents via the DDPM’s Line service or by calling the 24-hour safety hotline for coordinated support.

