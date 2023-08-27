Dart “Settha Cabinet 1” is expected to be completed next week.

BANGKOK, Aug. 27-The allocation of cabinet positions for the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin or Dart Settha 1 is expected to be completed next week. position clarity getting more

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party received the position of Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Commerce Originally expected to merge with the Minister of the Interior Therefore, this quota belongs to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party. To sit in the Deputy Prime Minister with the Minister of Interior, causing the former Cabinet to have the name of Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party. to sit the Minister of Commerce Must be changed to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security (PhD) instead

While the proportion of the Cabinet, only for the Pheu Thai Party, Mr. Srettha, the Prime Minister, together with the Minister of Finance, Dr. Chonnan Srikaew, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party Minister of Public Health, Mr. Prasert Chanruangthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit Minister of Transport, Mr. Suthin Klangsaeng, Minister of Culture, Mr. Chulphan Amornvivat was moved to be Minister of Foreign Affairs. And have to wait to see the clarity again after having believed “Pae Thong Tarn” “who may be interested in this position in order to pave the way for the country in the future” As for Mrs. Puangpet Chunlae, Madam Metropolitan of the mass media. The person behind the election in the Bangkok area of the party sits as a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Minister of Defense It is the proportion of the Pheu Thai Party, whose name is Gen. Natthaphon Nakphanich, who used to be deputy army commander and secretary-general of the NSC. Trust to take care of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Epidemic Situation Management Center or the COVID Center. You will often see him making press conferences. Mr. Weerasak’s daughter Wang Supakijkosol Leader of the Pheu Thai Party Minister of Tourism and Sports which is the quota of Wang Supakit Kosol’s house After the election results swept the seats MP Nakhon Ratchasima has achieved the target for the position of Deputy Prime Minister There will be Mr. Chusak Sirinil coming to look at the law, Mr. Panpree Phahitthanukorn overseeing the economy and possibly merging with the Minister of Foreign Affairs as well. Mr. Somsak Thepsutin sits only as Deputy Prime Minister.

Regarding the ratio of Bhumjaithai Party, 8 seats, besides Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, who received the position of Deputy Prime Minister Along with the position of Minister of Interior, there is also Pol. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob, Mr. Newin Chidchob’s brother, who sits as Minister of Education, and Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Leader of the Party. Named Labor Minister, Mr Songsak Thongsri is expected to sit in the position of Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Chada Thaiseth will sit as deputy interior minister, with Mr Chada overseeing elections in the central and northern regions. which the last round of elections Can also open the area of the Sor. Nakhon Sawan as well which Mrs. Supamas Formerly the commander of the Bangkok Army and worked behind the Bhumjaithai Party for a long time. Deputy Minister of Education and Mr. Naphit Srisanpang, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

As for the Palang Pracharat Party, which received 4 seats, Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, while Capt. Thammanat Phromphao squeezed the chair of the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. from Mr. Somsak Thepsutin, who has reserved this chair for a long time, and Mr. Santi Promphat, former secretary of the party will sit in a chair Deputy Minister of Public Health Previously, the news said that he would be Deputy Minister of Interior, while Mr. Phai Lik was named as an assistant minister in many ministries. both transportation and commerce

The Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party Get a proportion of 4 ministerial seats, consisting of Mr. Peeraphan Salirataviphak as Deputy Prime Minister and will be joined together as Minister of Energy, ML Chayothit Kridakorn as Industry Minister, and Supol Julsai as Deputy Minister. The Ministry of Interior and Mr. Anucha Nakasai will sit as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, causing Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and Mr. Suchart Chomklin to lose their names as ministers in the Settha 1 Cabinet as for Colonel Colonel. Thawee Sodsong, leader of the Red Banner Prachachat Party Follow the dart still standing at Minister of Justice

Yesterday, General Prawit Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Pracharat Palang Party Take a day off on Saturdays. Went for lunch with my grandchildren and friends at Sabu restaurant in the center of the city center. by General Prawit Has a smiling face, is relaxed, talks and greets with children and friends, and dresses in Uncle Pom style.

Mr. Pita Limjaroenrat The leader of the Kao Klai Party went to Khao Chamao District, Rayong Province, to help Yo-Phongsathorn Sornphetnarin, a candidate for Rayong District 3, campaign for a by-election on September 10 during lunch break. The Kao Klai Party team and Mr. Phitha stopped by a roadside restaurant for lunch. in which Mr. Phitha sits and talks to reporters about various issues Friendly.–Thai News Agency

