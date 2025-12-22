DALI Alliance Launches Test and Certification Specifications for Wireless to DALI Gateways DALI Gateways- standardized gateways for Bluetooth mesh and Zigbee ecosystems

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The DALI Alliance, recognized as the international authority in lighting technology standardization, proudly announces the launch of its new test and certification specifications for Wireless to DALI Gateways. This groundbreaking release allows seamless control of wired DALI devices from either Bluetooth® NLC (Networked Lighting Control) or Zigbee wireless ecosystems, and provides access to data from DALI systems, paving the way for increased interoperability and flexibility in the lighting industry.

The new specifications allow wired and wireless connectivity within lighting systems and give the flexibility to choose the best lighting control solution for the application. The test and certification specifications will ensure that standardized gateways translate effectively between DALI systems and the wireless protocols, Bluetooth NLC or Zigbee, providing a crucial link between these diverse technologies. These standardized gateways promote market confidence and accelerate the adoption of DALI-based solutions in the evolving world of smart building technologies.

Key Features and Benefits

The new specifications allow wired DALI products, both DALI-2 and D4i, to be controlled within wireless ecosystems, offering greater flexibility and adaptability.

Gateways translate seamlessly between DALI and Bluetooth NLC or Zigbee wireless protocols, providing robust interoperability.

These standardized gateways allow wireless ecosystems to access data from wired DALI devices, including the rich set of luminaire, power and energy and diagnostics data available from D4i luminaires.

As Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance, explains, “The introduction of these test and certification specifications for Wireless to DALI Gateways is a significant milestone. It opens up new possibilities for integrating DALI with wireless systems, creating a broader range of solutions for the industry. By standardizing these gateways, we’re promoting interoperability and providing a path forward for developers, manufacturers, and professionals in building automation.”

“The completion of the Bluetooth® NLC to DALI Gateway Specification suite marks a significant milestone for lighting control systems,” said Neville Meijers, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG. “These standardized gateways enable seamless integration between DALI’s trusted wired systems and the leading wireless lighting standard. The collaboration highlights the power of open, industry-defined standards in driving innovation, building market confidence, and untapping the full potential of intelligent lighting systems to deliver consistent, value-added solutions for building management and occupants.”

Together, these standardized gateways extend the reach of DALI into both Bluetooth NLC and Zigbee ecosystems, ensuring interoperability across the industry’s leading wireless platforms.

“The integration of Zigbee and DALI represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of smart lighting and building automation,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. “Zigbee’s robust, interoperable wireless mesh technology, combined with the precision and scalability of DALI’s digital lighting control, bridges the gap between field-level lighting devices and wireless IoT networks. The standardized gateways enhance flexibility, lower deployment complexity, and pave the way for more intelligent, energy-efficient buildings.”

The DALI Alliance’s commitment to open, industry-defined specifications is essential to ensure the correct functionality of these gateways. Unlike closed, proprietary solutions, standardized gateways help avoid compatibility issues and ensure a consistent user experience across different systems.

For more information about the test and certification specifications for Wireless to DALI Gateways, visit the DALI Alliance website www.dali-alliance.org/wireless/gateways.html

About DALI Alliance The DALI Alliance is a global, open, not-for-profit industry organization responsible for the development and promotion of DALI technology in the lighting sector. The DALI Alliance offers an ecosystem of standards to encourage compatibility and support a growing range of lighting and building automation applications.

For more information, please contact press@parrotprandmarketing.com

Visit our website: www.dali-alliance.org

