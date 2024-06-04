Dak Lak develops economic potential of cacao trees



The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak currently has about 1,140 hectares (ha) growing cacao trees, with an average yield of 15.56 quintals per ha, which translates into a yearly average of 1,525 tons. Cacao is grown in three regions in the country: the Central Highlands, the Mekong Delta, and the southeastern region, but Dak Lak is said to have the most ideal soil and weather conditions for it. The province has the largest area of cacao trees in the region, which spans across its districts like: Ea Kar, Ea Sup, Krong Ana, Ea H’leo. In addition to developing high-quality and added-value products from cacao trees, many farms are implementing natural and eco-tourism to attract visitors. Tourists coming to cacao farm have the chance to try picking cacao fruit, to taste smoothies made from cacao fruit’s pulp, a special treat that can only be found in the farm, and to look into the process of producing cocoa powder.

Source: Vietnam News Agency