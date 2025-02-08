Cyber Police Set to Shut Down FiveM Amid Rockstar’s Stance on Violence



Bangkok: Cyber police are preparing to shut down FiveM following Rockstar Games’ acceptance of a decision not to support violence. Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpaen, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), alongside relevant officials, announced plans to cease operations of FiveM after Rockstar Games expressed their non-support for violent content.





According to Thai News Agency, the TCSD had previously requested cooperation from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the parent company of Rockstar Games and FiveM, to block excessively violent content and harassment in online games. This request particularly addressed content found in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) and FiveM, where some servers or communities were discovered to have violated the rules.





Rockstar Games is set to comply with the TCSD’s request, implementing a policy disallowing harassment, bullying, intimidation, or attacks among players outside of the game. The policy specifically targets violations involving harassment, discrimination, severe violence, and explicit content. The TCSD’s investigation highlighted several servers promoting online violence, cyberbullying, and illegal activities, breaching Take-Two’s terms of service. This information is being compiled to formally request Take-Two to remove such content and enforce its policies effectively.





The intended shutdown aims to foster cooperation between the involved parties, urging Take-Two to eliminate servers that encourage violence and intimidation, ban users engaged in harmful activities, and enhance monitoring and reporting systems to prevent future abuses. Previously, Rockstar had shut down servers in Thailand that breached these rules.





The TCSD is calling on the online gaming community, including Thai business operators, influencers, and gamers, to assist in maintaining online safety by reporting violations or inappropriate content. This can be done through designated game channels or by notifying the Cyber Police to coordinate with international companies, contributing to a positive society both in and out of the gaming world in Thailand.

