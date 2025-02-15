Cyber Police Investigate Leaked and Edited Clip of ‘Suchart’ Meeting ‘Wan Nor’



Bangkok: The Cyber Police are rapidly advancing their investigation into a leaked clip involving a meeting between ‘Suchart’ and ‘Wan Nor’, which has been identified as a distorted and edited version. Authorities are preparing to pursue legal measures against the owner of the avatar account responsible for the clip’s dissemination.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwpaen, head of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, made a public statement following Inspector General Surachet Hakpal’s admission of recording the negotiation between Mr. Suchart Trakulkesomsuk, chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and Mr. Muhammad Noor Matha, president of the House of Representatives. The clip, once released online, prompted public complaints, leading to a formal request for the Cyber Police to investigate its authenticity.





The clip, found on the TikTok platform, was revealed to have undergone editing. It displayed a concealed camera setup, with visible white pants and wrists adorned with yellow equipment when the camera was moved. Further examination showed that text was added to the clip, misleading viewers and distorting content. The account responsible for creating and sharing this false news was identified as an avatar account.





Initial findings from the investigation reveal that the clip was manipulated, with added text designed to mislead. Such actions are in violation of the Computer Act, which addresses the introduction of false information into computer systems. The investigation is determining whether this case falls under Section 14, involving the entry of false information that causes damage to the state, or Section 16, which pertains to altering another person’s image to harm their reputation.





The account owner remains anonymous, with a history of posting clips related to the Royal Thai Police conflict in 2022. The currently trending clip is the latest in their series of posts.

