Conscripted Soldier Arrested in Fatal Knife Duel at Buriram Market

Buriram: Police have apprehended a conscripted soldier implicated in the violent death of a 29-year-old man following a knife duel in Nong Wua Yai Market. The soldier confessed to having engaged in a group clash, despite having no personal grievances with the deceased.

According to Thai News Agency, the incident involved rival groups from Nong Wua Yai Village and Hong Kai Village in the Nong Waeng Subdistrict of Lahan Sai District. The confrontation, which escalated to the use of knives and guns, resulted in the fatal slashing of Mr. Banharn on October 21. Following the incident, Lahan Sai Police Station detained Mr. Worawut, a 22-year-old conscripted soldier, for questioning. Authorities also recovered a motorcycle concealed in a forest approximately two kilometers from the crime scene.

During initial questioning, Mr. Worawut admitted that he was part of a group of about ten individuals on the day of the incident. While denying being the person who wielded the knife, he acknowledged that the group had prev

iously engaged in challenges with the deceased’s group. He recounted that the altercation began when a sedan approached and a ping-pong bomb was thrown at them, leading to the scuffle. Mr. Worawut emphasized that the deceased was not a direct adversary but was part of the opposing group involved in the fight.

Police have yet to formally press charges as they continue to seek additional suspects for questioning.