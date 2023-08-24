Congratulations 2 Prime Ministers to meet and talk

Parliament, Aug. 24-“Anutin” welcomes the 2 Prime Ministers to discuss handing over work to reduce conflicts, pointing out that the ministerial position is the duty of the new Prime Minister, not intrusive.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of Bhumjaithai Party Mentioned the allocation of ministerial positions that it was up to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and had to wait for the Prime Minister to present We have a prime minister today. The establishment of the government is the duty of the Prime Minister. We shouldn’t interfere.

As for the name of Mr. Chada Thaiset, the Minister of Culture, Mr. Anutin said that he did not know how to answer this matter.

When asked about the allocation of ministerial positions within the Bhumjaithai Party Is it considered perfect or not? Mr. Anutin said that he would have to wait for the Prime Minister to consider and present to His Majesty before speaking on this matter. in which the steps are in progress

“Now we have a prime minister. prime minister’s mission I can’t step past you. and unable to comment on anything You have to be honored to be the judge,” said Mr. Anutin.

When asked whether the positions must be chosen by the Prime Minister or not, Mr Anutin said that it should be so. As for when to discuss with the coalition to form the government again? If there is a problem can discuss at any time

Mr. Anutin mentioned the case of Mr. Srettha meeting with Gen. Prayut that it was a good picture, we are the people. We are delighted that the Prime Minister the old man and the prime minister new people talk deliver work to each other

“I look good. this opportunity if possible Try to make conflicts disappear as much as possible. Even if it can’t be solved within 1-2 days, at least there is a smile already. This is good,” Anutin said.

Mr. Anutin also mentioned the picture embracing with Mr. Settha. After the ceremony to respond to the royal command Appointing the Prime Minister yesterday (24 Aug) that “Your Highness has mercy on me. Today you are the Prime Minister. assumed that he was Prime Minister He was merciful”.-Thai News Agency

