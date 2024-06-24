Confirm that the MOE has never certified the qualifications of California University.



The assistant permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education revealed that the Ministry of Higher Education has never certified the qualifications of California University.

Mr. Wanni Nonsiri, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), revealed about the case of the qualifications of California University that society is currently debating, that in the case of a graduate from abroad, if they want to compare their qualifications, they must request a comparison of their qualifications with the Ministry of Higher Education to see if they can be compared to what level of education in Thailand. As for California University, the Ministry of Higher Education has never certified the comparison of qualifications of this institution

Source: Thai News Agency