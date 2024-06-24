Search
Close this search box.

Confirm that the MOE has never certified the qualifications of California University.


The assistant permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education revealed that the Ministry of Higher Education has never certified the qualifications of California University.

Mr. Wanni Nonsiri, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), revealed about the case of the qualifications of California University that society is currently debating, that in the case of a graduate from abroad, if they want to compare their qualifications, they must request a comparison of their qualifications with the Ministry of Higher Education to see if they can be compared to what level of education in Thailand. As for California University, the Ministry of Higher Education has never certified the comparison of qualifications of this institution

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2024
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.