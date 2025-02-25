Concerns Rise Over Witness Safety in Senate Collusion Case



Bangkok: “Thawee” has raised concerns regarding the safety of witnesses involved in the Senate collusion case should their identities be disclosed. He emphasized that terms like “gangsters” and “bandits’ den” are part of the legal lexicon, not exaggerated accusations, and sees this as an opportunity for the Senate to demonstrate its innocence. He assured that this is not part of any political maneuvering or lobbying efforts for a special case vote.

According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice and Vice Chairman of the Special Case Committee (SCCC), discussed the recent SCCC meeting about considering the senator collusion case as a special case. The SCCC, comprising 22 members, requires a 2/3 majority, or 15 votes, to accept a criminal case as a special case. The committee operates independently, adhering to the framework of the parliament, cabinet, and judiciary, ensuring compliance with constitutional and legal standards. Thawee explained that the investigation involves examin

ing criminal offenses, such as accusations of being part of a secret society, with varying penalties depending on the group’s nature and size.

Thawee further explained the election-related aspects, highlighting that the Election Commission (EC) has identified six laws concerning elections and political parties. Complaints have been raised about the senator election, which utilized a budget of 1.516 billion baht. The EC’s involvement is considered beneficial for the senators, as it provides an opportunity to address accusations of illegal conduct. Thawee noted that the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) was requested to present evidence to the committee; however, due to the confidential nature of the meeting, the safety of witnesses remains a priority, particularly those linked to criminal organizations.

Responding to concerns from senators about the severity of the accusations, Thawee clarified that the current stance is not an indictment but a step towards gathering evidence.

The inquiry aims to determine whether any crime has been committed, without prejudging the innocence or guilt of those involved. He emphasized the importance of fairness and impartiality in handling the case, stressing that it is not politically motivated, as the DSI and EC are managing the process.

Thawee addressed inquiries regarding potential executive interference in legislative matters, affirming his commitment to constitutional principles and unbiased investigation. He emphasized that evidence, including witness testimonies and material documentation, is crucial in establishing facts.

He also mentioned that complainants, who believed they were unfairly denied the opportunity to become senators, have come forward. Thawee assured that the investigation would be thorough and unbiased, reiterating the independence of the process from political influences.

Regarding concerns over the DSI’s authority to investigate, Thawee noted that legal amendments may be necessary. He dismissed rumors of lobbying for vo

tes, highlighting the importance of protecting witness identities to ensure justice. Thawee acknowledged the delicate balance between transparency and confidentiality, particularly concerning the potential risks to witnesses involved in organized crime.

In conclusion, Thawee reiterated the necessity for coalition parties to remain united and abide by legal standards. He urged that evidence should guide the investigation, underscoring the commitment to justice and due process.