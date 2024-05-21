Commerce-OBEC-Bangkok Visit the area to check the price of Buddhist monk sets.



Nonthaburi, Commerce Office of the Consumer Protection Board and the Bangkok District Office join forces to integrate by going to the area to check prices, product labels, and sellers of religious clothing. and Thai Dhamma outfit During the Visakha Bucha Festival If you come across any shop that is abnormal, please inform the hotline 1569.

Mr. Udom Srisomsong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, revealed that according to Mr. Phumtham’s policy Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister, Ministry of Commerce Assigned to the Department of Internal Trade Check and maintain trade fairness The Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade has assigned officials to continuously monitor the price situation of goods throughout the country. Including requesting cooperation from provincial commerce. In examining products that are basic necessities and products used during important Buddhist festivals. To maintain trade fairness Prevent traders from taking the opportunity to increase product pr

ices without good reason. Department of Internal Trade and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board along with officials from the Khan Na Yao District Office Minburi Area Office Therefore, we integrated together to go to the area to inspect the manufacturers and distributors of Sanghadana sets and Thai Dhamma sets. During the important Buddhist holiday, Visakha Bucha Day, at Khubon Road, Khan Na Yao District and Sihaburanukit Road, Min Buri District, Bangkok. which is a place to sell products and is the one who orders the production of Sanghadana and Thai Dhamma sets. which is a leading store in the Eastern Bangkok area

However, from visiting the area to inspect the business operators We met and talked with the operators of stores that sell Sanghadana and Thai Dhamma sets and found that the retail prices of the products were displayed. Including showing the product list, size, weight per unit. Packing quantity and the price of each product Packaged in a monk’s set or Thai Dhamma outfit Including the cost

of containers, it is clear that the selling price is stable. There is no price increase. But the cost of products included in the Sanghadana set has increased. The situation of product sales has decreased. Consumers have changed their behavior to buy smaller Sanghathan sets. Or choose to buy consumer products and make your own offerings. And there are some consumers who like to buy ready-made offering sets that the temple provides for their convenience. This causes store operators to adjust products to meet customer needs.

This mission is to allow business operators to sell Sanghathan and Thai Dhamma sets. Strictly obey the law Prevent traders from taking the opportunity to increase product prices without good reason. During religious festivals And must strictly follow the law in closing price signs. Showing details of each product Packaged in a monk’s set or Thai Dhamma outfit Including the cost of the container clearly.

‘If consumers do not receive fairness in purchasing products or receiving services Com

plaints can be made at the hotline 1569 of the Department of Internal Trade or provincial commercial offices nationwide. There will be an investigation to ensure fairness. And if any offense is found, strict legal action will be taken. In the case where prices of products and services are not displayed Must be punished with a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht and if goods and services are sold at unreasonably high prices. Hoarding products and refusing to sell them Must be punished with imprisonment not exceeding 7 years or a fine not exceeding 140,000 baht, or both. According to the Act on Prices of Goods and Services, B.E. 2542,’ Mr. Udom said.

Source: Thai News Agency