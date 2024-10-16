Collect “Boss Paul” Kaspo Strict Examination at Central Investigation

Police Brought an arrest warrant to collect “Boss Paul” while clarifying. He kept his mouth shut and did not answer questions from the media.

Later, Mr. Waratpol Waratwarakul or Bosspol, the executive of The icon group Co., Ltd., explained to the investigating officer of the NCPO for about 15 minutes. About 30 officers came to wait in front of the meeting room. The NCPO is preparing to present an arrest warrant for Mr. Waratpol. When the police were waiting, they clarified to the media that today the officers had presented the arrest warrant to Mr. Waratpol by asking for the cooperation of the media not to attack him while taking him away. However, the details of the case have not been disclosed. Initially, it was known that the arrest warrant was a case of defrauding the public and the charge of importing false information under the Computer Act.

Mr. Waratpol then walked out of the meeting room. The police officer then showed up for arrest and read the details of the arrest warrant before the police took h

im out of the Police Headquarters for Central Investigation.

However, when the police officer took Mr. Waratpol out to get into the car. The reporter tried to inquire whether there would be any remedy for the victim after this. When asked by a reporter how we can build credibility for the team and whether we can heal the victims after this, Mr. Waratpol had a calm expression. did not answer this question to the media. Before the police tried to break through the reporter by carrying Mr. Waratpol’s wings before taking him out in the car.

After the detention of Boss Paul from the SCC, Mr. Vithun Kengwan, Boss Paul’s lawyer, gave an interview to the media that today, Boss Paul, Mr. Pan, Mr. Pop, and Mr. Pretty are all clarifying the facts about the company’s business. There was a police officer from the Central Investigation who showed an arrest warrant, which everyone was charged with the same and the arrest warrant was unexpected, but it proved that we did not escape. Regarding bail securities, you will have

to consult with Boss Paul’s relatives and friends first, but I believe that some preparations have been made.-

Source: Thai News Agency