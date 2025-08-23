Coach Oat Acknowledges Need for Improvement Despite Thai Women’s Volleyball Team’s Victory



Bangkok: Coach Oat admits there are still many areas that need improvement, even though the Thai women’s volleyball team defeated Egypt 3-1, their first victory in the 2025 Women’s Volleyball World Championship.

According to Thai News Agency, the FIVB Women’s World Championship 2025, hosted by Thailand in four provinces: Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, and Bangkok, officially opened with Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, presiding over the opening ceremony at Indoor Stadium Huamark. The event was also attended by Mr. Somporn Chaibangyang, President of the Volleyball Association of Thailand, Asst. Prof. Pimol Srivikorn, President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, and Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

The first group stage match, Group A, at the Indoor Stadium, Huamark, saw the Thai national team, ranked 21st in the world, meet Egypt, ranked 54th. A large number of volleyball fans were present to cheer on the teams. “Coach Oat” Kiatt

ipong Rachatakraingkrai, head coach, deployed a starting lineup including Pornpan Kerdprach, Thatdao Nuekjang, Sasipaporn Chanthawisut, Pimpichaya Kokram, Chatchu-on Moksri, Wimonrat Thanaphan, and Piyanut Pannoy as liberos.

The Thai women’s team showed skillful play, securing a 3-1 victory with set scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, and 25-11, thus collecting their first three points and leading the group. Their next match is scheduled against Sweden, ranked 26th, on August 24 at 8:30 PM. In another Group A match, the Netherlands overcame Sweden 3-2 with scores of 25-27, 25-11, 25-21, 21-25, and 15-9, earning 2 points while Sweden secured 1 point.

Post-match, Coach Oat expressed gratitude and praised the players for their commitment, acknowledging the difficulty of the game and the presence of tension among players. He noted mistakes in the second set and emphasized the need for improvement, stressing the importance of preparation for the upcoming match against Sweden. Regarding Chatchu-on “Bumbim”‘s injury, h

e called for a thorough check-up but remained optimistic about her condition.

“Boom-Bim” mentioned her shoulder injury was not severe and that she is improving, though she expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance, acknowledging the need to rectify her errors swiftly. Sasipaporn Chantawisut also highlighted the necessity to enhance her focus and address her shortcomings rapidly.

In Group B matches held at Saphan Hin Indoor Sports Center, Phuket Province, Belgium defeated Cuba 3-0 with scores of 25-23, 25-14, 25-11, and Italy triumphed over Slovakia 3-0 with scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-17.

In Group C at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center, Puerto Rico lost to France 1-3 (22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 14-25), while Brazil defeated Greece 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-16).

Group D matches at Chatchai Hall Gymnasium in Nakhon Ratchasima Province saw the Czech Republic fall to Argentina 1-3 (25-18, 23-25, 17-25, 24-26), and the United States beat Slovenia 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14).