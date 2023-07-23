Clean water, sanitation access efforts to prevent stunting: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono stressed the importance of access to cleanwater and proper sanitation in the efforts to tackle stunting issues in society.”If Indonesian childrenhave no access to clean water and good sanitation, they are at risk of stunting. This must be avoided. Hence, the government extensively pursue program to facilitate access to clean water and sanitation,” Minister Hadimuljono said here on Sunday. He also stated that the ministry consistently support stunting prevention programs by adding facilities to allow access to clean water and proper sanitation. The infrastructures program –People-Based Clean Water and Sanitation Facility (Pamsimas) and People-based Sanitation (Sanimas)– are developed by one of the ministry’s unit, the Directorate General for Human Settlement, he pointed out. Their Public Infrastructure scheme aims to allocate budget for public infrastructures for people, down to village area and even remote places, and push for better economy and create more job opportunities, Hadimuljono added. He cited letter from National Development Planning Ministry which outlines special scheme of stunting reduction measures in 2023 which is through clean water and sanitation infrastructures development applied across 246 districts and cities spread across 12 provinces.

Source: Antara News Agency