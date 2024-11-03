CIB Raids Chinese-Funded Recycling Plant Storing Hazardous Substances.



Central Investigation Police:unded factory and found violations of the factory closure order and the storage of hazardous contaminants. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Department of Industrial Works officers raided a recycling factory in Village No. 10, Sri Maha Phot Subdistrict, Sri Maha Phot District, Prachin Buri Province after receiving a report from local residents that three factories were operating illegally, even though one factory’s license had been revoked and two others had been ordered closed due to not having a business license.

According to Thai News Agency, from the search, evidence was found to be hazardous substances of type 3 according to the announcement of the Ministry of Industry, namely waste containing the following components or contaminants: antimony and antimony compounds, beryllium and beryllium compounds, cadmium and cadmium compounds, lead and lead compounds, selenium and selenium compounds, tellurium and tellurium compounds, arsenic and arsenic compounds, mercury and

mercury compounds, thallium and thallium compounds, totaling approximately 41.5 tons.

Therefore, Mr. Zhang, a Chinese national who acted as a supervisory engineer and was responsible for overseeing the factory premises, was charged with ‘possession of a Category 3 hazardous substance without permission’ and was arrested and sent to the investigation officer at Rabepai Police Station.

In addition, there were also violations of the order to revoke the license and order to close the factory, and several other violations of the Department of Industrial Works’ orders were found, which will be further reported to the police.