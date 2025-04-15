Chumchuen Concludes ‘Cool All Over the World, Maha Songkran, My Home’ Event



Khon Kaen: The Minister of Culture presided over the opening of the Songkran Festival in My Home, Colorful Thai Style, Happiness Around the World at Khao Niao Road, Khon Kaen Province, playing human waves without alcohol, marking the end of Songkran on Khao Niao Road.





According to Thai News Agency, both Thai and foreign tourists participated in the alcohol-free human waves along Khao Niao Road, stretching approximately 1.5 kilometers. Despite the event’s previous popularity on social media, the human wave activity appeared subdued over the two days, sparking discussions about its potential decline as a key attraction. However, local sectors argued that the event’s expansion to surrounding roads, which drew visitors away, was the reason for the less crowded Khao Niao Road.





Na Muang Road, for instance, experienced significant tourist traffic, leading to severe congestion over the past two days. On the festival’s final day, an increase in water-play participants was anticipated, further supporting the notion that tourist numbers have not diminished but instead dispersed from Khao Niao Road.





At 6:00 PM, Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Culture, inaugurated the evening event ‘Songkran Festival in My Hometown, Thai Colors, Happiness Across the World @Khao Niao Road, Khon Kaen’ at the Khon Kaen Provincial Cultural Council stage. The event featured a Songkran cover dance festival 2025 and Morlam, with the khaen spraying Songkran water as a distinctive feature. Ms. Wangsuphakijkosol also offered various sticky rice dishes to tourists during the ‘Khao Niao Day, One Family’ activity, a long-standing tradition at Khao Niao Road that delighted visitors.





The Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Cultural Promotion, selected Khon Kaen as one of five unique cities to host the event, highlighting activities like the alcohol-free human wave game on Khao Niao Road. By combining Thai traditions with unique cultural identities, the event aims to enhance Thailand’s appeal as a global tourist destination. This year’s Songkran is expected to generate over 26,000 million baht.

