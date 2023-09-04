Chuhang Technology showcases industry-leading radar innovations at IAA 2023

MUNICH, GERMANY, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chuhang Technology (“Chuhang,”), a pioneer in millimeter-wave sensing radars, will exhibit a full range of new technology at the IAA Mobility trade show held between Sept. 4 to Sept. 8 in Munich, Germany. The highlight of these radar innovations is a new cabin sensing suite based on its 60 GHz vital sensor developed in partnership with emotion3D.

“We are thrilled to present the distillation of our hard work in the international spotlight,” said Chu Yongyan, Chief Executive Officer of Chuhang Technology. “IAA is one of the most prestigious gatherings of the transportation industry, and our presence here represents our dedication to enhancing the capabilities of next-generation radar.

Chuhang’s attendance at IAA 2023 is the first time it has exhibited outside of China, notching a milestone in its international expansion. Founded in 2017, Chuhang has reached rapid success across its business verticals. It’s now poised to execute the next phase of its expansion strategy.

Chuhang specializes in the R&D, production and manufacturing of advanced sensing solutions, having developed a suite of active radar systems that offer superior reliability, compliance, cost-effectiveness, and ease of integration. It became China’s first millimeter-wave radar technology company to receive investment from FORVIA, the merger between HELLA and Faurecia, and has successfully graduated from accelerator programs by Tencent and Nvidia.

Reliability, safety and integration underscore Chuhang’s commitment to proactively adhere to international standards. Its core products, the 60GHz vital sign radar, 77 GHz forward radar, and the 77 GHz corner radar, have all passed EU’s CE certification, ready to meet the demands of next-generation vehicles. The Company’s millimeter-wave radar chip, digital signal processing chipset, integrated antenna array, microcontroller unit and Autosar-based software architecture have all passed the ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance. Led by Wogong Zhang, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Chunhang, the company has made significant contributions to the development of the ISO/PWI 13389 “Road vehicles — Test Method for Detection Performance of Millimeter-wave Radar,” aiming to set an international standard for the testing millimeter-wave radar systems.

Chuhang has also made major investments across all organizational functions, especially its research and production capabilities, to increase its supply chain resilience and technological leadership. It has established research facilities in Stuttgart, Shanghai, and Anqing.

These effective strategic investments have enabled Chunhang to further accelerate its growth. The company completed its MMIC, PCB and path projection research and development in two years, and SOP ramp production in just one. And with a new IATF16949-certified production facility in Anqing capable of producing 1.8 million radar products annually, the company is poised to meet the scalability, reliability and stability volume requirements of any customer with its world-class manufacturing.

Chuhang has garnered the trust of major vehicle industry members, including Ninebot, Navinfo, APOLLO and many others. Having already supplied its products to more than 50 vehicle designs, Chuhang expects to ship nearly five million units to commercial and personal vehicles. Recently, Chuhang has jointly developed a multi-sensing solution for in-vehicle drowsiness detection, combining Chuhang’s radar solution with eMotion 3D’s CABIN EYE software.

Chuhang is also constantly expanding its vibrant partners network. It’s currently negotiating to be a supplier for a major German vehicle manufacturer, with products expected to be delivered in 2026. As it penetrates global markets, Chuang is committed to developing localized and targeted solutions to meet the specific needs of its international customers.

Finally, Chuhang is a champion of employee wellness and social responsibilities, having pooled extensive resources for employee growth and development. In addition to offering clear growth paths and comprehensive benefits, Chuhang has vast resources for talent development for employees of all levels.

About Chuhang Technology

Chuhang Technology is a startup established by a team previously based in Germany. The Company is dedicated to the development and production of 77 GHz to 79 GHz millimeter-wave (MMW) radar sensors for the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) applications. Its products have been deployed in passenger and commercial vehicles to helps to enhance ADAS functions such as Blind Spot Detection System (BSD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), supporting the development of the worldwide AD system and Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System (CVIS) of Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICVs). Chuhang has established headquarters in Jiangbei New Area, Nanjing, Jiangsu, PR. China, R&D centers in Stuttgart, Germany, and Shanghai, Hefei, Anhui, PR. Recently, it finished the SOP ramp-up phase at its new ATF16949-certified manufacturing facility with annual production capacity of 1,800,000 radars in Anqing, Anhui, China.

Learn more at en.Chuhang.tech.

Press contact:

Mobile Phone: Wang Bo +49 15152192552

E-mail: bo.wang@chuhang.tech

Attachment

Wang Bo Chuhang Technology +49 15152192552 bo.wang@chuhang.tech

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8915923