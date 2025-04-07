Chinese Police Arrest Brokers in Dr. Boon Network, DSI to Receive Them Tonight



Bangkok: DSI Director-General reveals Chinese police arrest broker, suspect in ‘Dr. Boon Vanasin’ case, extradite to Thailand tonight Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Praedam, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), revealed that the DSI had been contacted by the Chinese authorities through mutual cooperation that the Chinese police had arrested Ms. Thitiporn, one of the suspects in the network of Dr. Boon Vanasin, former Chairman and Founder of Thonburi Healthcare Group Public Company Limited (THG). Ms. Thitiporn, who acted as a broker, was apprehended in Guangzhou, People’s Republic of China, on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court dated December 4, 2024, and will be extradited to Thailand at 10:00 p.m. Pol. Lt. Wisanu Chimtrakul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation, along with Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, and a team of special case investigators, held a press conference on the arrest of this su

spect at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.





According to Thai News Agency, the suspect is closely associated with Dr. Boon and played a role in raising funds. Upon her arrival in Thailand, she will be taken to the DSI for charges and further investigation before being handed over to the public prosecutor.





In the case of Dr. Boon, the DSI has charged him with several offenses including jointly defrauding the public, fraudulent lending, money laundering, and issuing a check with the intention of preventing its use. The initial estimated damages from these activities are over 7.5 billion baht.





To date, more than ten suspects have been arrested in connection with this case. Dr. Boon remains at large and is reportedly hiding in an ASEAN country, possibly Singapore or Cambodia. Another broker, Ms. Kotchaporn, is also evading an arrest warrant.

