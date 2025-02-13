

Payatonzu: Chinese gangs have begun relocating from Payatonzu, Myanmar, which lies opposite the Sangkhla Buri District in Kanchanaburi Province. Previously, several buildings in Payatonzu, rented for scam-related call center operations, have now been closed down, with all associated equipment removed.





According to Thai News Agency, the once-bustling market area of Payatonzu, frequented by Chinese nationals, now stands deserted. Numerous shophouses, previously rented or purchased by Chinese individuals to discreetly operate call centers under the guise of shops, barbershops, and game shops, have also shuttered. It is reported that over 200 such enterprises, functioning as fronts, once operated in the Payatonzu area. This exodus follows actions by Thai authorities to cut off electricity and telephone signals, pressuring these groups to vacate the city.





On February 9, 2015, DKBA Col. Saw Ae-Wan, Commander of the 2nd Tactical Division of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army, issued an ultimatum for Chinese nationals in Payatonzu Township to leave by February 28. This directive came after the Thai government’s measures to sever electricity and internet services, affecting over 50,000 residents in the township.





A local Burmese man, who previously rented properties to Chinese mafia groups, guided the news team through more than four former scam operation bases in Payatonzu. Building owners revealed they were compensated between 200,000 and 800,000 baht monthly. The Chinese groups had been leasing the buildings for over a year on six-month contracts, extensively renovating them for residential and operational purposes, and maintaining strict security. It was noted that 200-300 Chinese individuals inhabited each building, with Chinese workers providing security and food around the clock.





Currently, the Chinese groups have dismantled and removed communication devices, electrical appliances, and air conditioners from these locations. Reports suggest they have relocated roughly 10 kilometers away from Payatonzu to establish a new base of operations.

