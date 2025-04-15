Search
China Approves Additional BY2 Testing Labs to Support Thai Durian Exports


Bangkok: The Minister of Agriculture announced that China has certified seven more BY2 testing labs, resulting in Thailand having ten certified laboratories nationwide, ensuring support for the upcoming durian export season.

According to Thai News Agency, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, stated that the Ministry is closely monitoring the preparedness of laboratories capable of testing for Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) and cadmium (Cd) in fresh durian before its export to China. The Department of Agriculture had requested the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) to approve five additional laboratories and reinstate two previously in use. On April 14, the GACC announced the approval, bringing the total number of accredited Thai laboratories to ten.

The accreditation of additional labs by China is expected to expedite the residue testing process, aligning perfectly with the durian export season that peaks between late April and Ma
y, when production is at its highest.

As of April 14, 2025, the following laboratories have been certified by the Chinese government:

1. Central Laboratory (Thailand), Chachoengsao Province

2. Central Laboratory (Thailand), Chiang Mai Province

3. Asia Medical and Agricultural Laboratory and Research Center Co., Ltd.

4. Central Laboratory (Thailand), Songkhla Province

5. Central Laboratory (Thailand) Head Office, Bangkok

6. Bureau Veritas AQ Lab (Thailand)

7. Central Laboratory (Thailand), Khon Kaen Province

8. Intertek Testing Services (Thailand)

9. Overseas Merchandise Inspection

10. ALS Laboratory Group (Thailand).

