Child-Friendly City Award recipients increase this year: PPPA Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga said that the number of awardees of the 2023 Child-Friendly City Award increases as compared to the previous year’s edition.”This (positive trend) reflects the strong commitment of regional leaders and other stakeholders to ensuring the fulfillment of children’s rights and protection in their respective regions,” she remarked at the 2023 Child-Friendly District/City Award ceremony in Semarang City, Central Java, on Saturday (July 22). On the occasion, Minister Puspayoga presented the 2023 District/City Award to a total of 360 districts/cities in four different categories. Furthermore, she also awarded the Child-Friendly Award to as many as 14 provinces for their tremendous efforts in encouraging districts and cities to become child-friendly regions. The minister then stated that the award constitutes the government’s appreciation to governors, district heads, mayors, and their ranks for staunch commitment to creating safe and friendly zones for children. She also expressed hope that the award will motivate regions to continue and further strengthen their hard work in protecting children and fulfilling their rights.

Source: Antara News Agency