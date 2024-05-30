Chiang Rai District students seize 8.3 million methamphetamine pills secretly imported from Laos.



Chiang Rai, The boat unit maintains order along the Mekong River in Chiang Rai District, seizing 8.3 million methamphetamine tablets in the Chiang Saen district after a drug network illegally transported them in motorized boats. Crossing from Laos into Thailand Prepare to distribute in the central region

Special operations officer and news operations team The boat unit maintains peace and order along the Mekong River or the Chiang Rai District Police Station. A total of 41 bags of drugs were seized, including 8,300,000 methamphetamine tablets, along with a pickup truck in the area of ??Ban Pong Khong, Mae Ngoen Subdistrict, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province. The operation occurred after there was news of a drug transport movement. Addicted to smuggling drugs From the Lao side, cross the Mekong River into the Thai side. Therefore, a team was set up to patrol and monitor the banks of the Mekong River along the Thai-Lao line in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province, opposite the Mueang Ton Phueng ar

ea, Bo Kaeo Subdistrict, Lao PDR.

Until around 1:00 a.m. (May 30), the patrol team used surveillance cameras to detect a motorized boat. There were two people on the boat, which sailed out of Laos and docked on the Thai side. In the area of ??Ban Pong Khong, Mae Ngoen Subdistrict, Chiang Saen District, a group of dozens of people were found on the river bank and had boarded a boat. and move the black sack It’s thought to be a drug. It was placed on a car parked about 50 meters from the boat when the officers showed up and asked to search. Meanwhile, the boat turned on its engine and fled towards the Lao coast. As for the group of suspects, they fled and scattered. in the dark From an inspection of the area, 41 sacks of straw were seized. Inside were 8,300,000 methamphetamine tablets. One pickup truck that the group had left was parked.

Maj. Gen. Narit Thawornwong, Commander of the Third Army, Commander of the Northern Border Narcotics Intervention and Suppression Command. and Deputy Commander of the Pha Mue

ang Force said that at the beginning of the month Last April There is a drug trafficking ring that smuggles methamphetamine. Packed in 33 sacks, entered the area of ??Ban Suan Dok, Village No. 8, Ban Saeo Subdistrict, Chiang Saen District, which is in the same area as this time. At that time, 6,600,000 methamphetamine tablets were found in straw sacks piled up on the banks of the Mekong River. to wait for the truck to transport But it was detected by officials first. Therefore, he ordered the naval unit to maintain peace and order along the Mekong River in Chiang Rai District, Pha Mueang Force. Tight control along the Mekong River To prevent illegal acts Especially the importation of drugs by river. Because right now the land border is under heavy pressure from officials.

Source: Thai News Agency