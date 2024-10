Flooding in Chiang Mai is still critical after the water in the Ping River rose to a maximum of more than 5.30 meters, the highest since the Ping River level was measured. This has become the biggest flood in a hundred years. Many areas have flooding almost 2 meters high and spreading to a radius of 3 kilometers, including Waroros Market or Kad Luang, where the water level is almost a meter high. Many other areas that have never been flooded have high flooding.

Source: Thai News Agency