“Chanjaem” opens up and fights with all her heart, hoping that Thai people will be happy.

Nong Khai, Nong Kwai Kindergarten School, Fa Rai District, Nong Khai Province, the hometown of ‘Nong B’ Chanchaem Suwanpheng, has been chosen as the place to cheer on ‘Nong B’ who will be fighting with a female boxer from Algeria. This afternoon, Nong B gave an interview to the Thai News Agency and thanked the Thai people who waited to watch and give encouragement, emphasizing that she will do her best.

This afternoon (August 6), “Nong B Chanjam” had a video call to talk with the news team. She thanked the Thai people who gave her encouragement and said that she will do her best. This fight with the Algerian boxer will be a revenge after losing in the world championship in 2023.

Then we had the chance to talk to Nong B’s parents who took us to see the display case of various medals won since she has been on the Thai national team for more than 6 years. They revealed that Nong B called in the afternoon to say that she had already weighed herself and was ready to fight. She was not worried about anything. He

r mother thanked all Thai people for their support.

In addition, this morning, Nong B’s family traveled to inform Pu Dam Shrine, which is the village’s central shrine that Nong B’s family and the villagers respect, that Nong B will be fighting tonight, and asked Grandfather to come and support her as usual. After Nong B returns, she will bring a Mor Lam performance to Grandfather’s shrine, according to her promise that if she brings back a medal for the Thai people,

The news team then went to meet Kru Chat, Nong B’s first Muay Thai trainer, to find out how Nong B could beat the Algerian boxer who was bigger and had stronger punches. Kru Chat said that Nong B had to try to move quickly, go in and throw punches, then retreat, using her small size and speed to score a clear point. From what he saw, Nong B’s mental state was very confident and she should have a chance to win.

Tonight at Nong Kwai Kindergarten, it was very lively. There were both families and people from Nong Khai Province who came to watch the

live broadcast between “Nong B” Chanchaem Suwanpheng and Iman Khlif from Algeria at 03.34 hrs.

Source: Thai News Agency