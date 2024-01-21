“Chada” along with Chularatchamontri Opening of the Elephant Mosque to celebrate 150 years



Chiang Mai, “Chada” along with Chularatchamontri Opening of the Chang Phueak Mosque, celebrating 150 years as the first mosque in Chiang Mai Province.

Mr. Chada Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior, along with Mr. Arun Bunchom, Chularatchamontri of the Kingdom of Thailand. co-chair Opening of the Chang Phueak Mosque Chiang Mai Province The Muslim brothers and sisters in the area participated in the ceremony.

Chang Phueak Mosque It is considered to be the oldest mosque in Chiang Mai for more than 150 years. It is the first mosque. registered in Chiang Mai Province Muslim center Those that came from the Indian subcontinent at that time included Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, etc. In the beginning, they used bamboo poles, lattice covers, and thatched with taut banana leaves. There is no floor. Currently, the building has been renovated until 2020. Imam, committee, Sapphurusha Mosque. had a meeting together There was a resolution to complete the construction of the mosque. Therefore, a new mosque was designed. T

o be in accordance with the context of Thailand It has beautiful architecture. By improving the construction design to be a 4-story building including a basement. Located on a total area of ??266 square meters, consisting of a basement, a multi-purpose hall. It is a banquet room, meeting room, holding 600 people. 1st floor, 5-time prayer room for both Muslim Min and Muslim May, holding 100 people. 2nd floor, activity room for students and youth, library, reception room. 3rd floor, large prayer room. Containing at least 500 people, construction was signed on February 1, 2021, using the entire budget. 20,456,742.76 baht completed on 30 November 2023 with cooperation Supporting funds from Muslim brothers and sisters both in the country and abroad which will become an important religious place in Chiang Mai province in the future

In this regard, Mr. Chada expressed his congratulations on the opening of the new Chang Phueak Mosque building. that although the operation encountered various problems, but with the de

termination and determination of the Imam, the White Elephant Muslim Sappurus Committee Muslims all over the country have helped push the construction of the White Elephant Mosque to success with greatness. Showing the power of Muslims Cooperation, unity and thanks to Chiang Mai Province. Chiang Mai Provincial Islamic Committee All government agencies Private agencies in every sector who have always given good support.

Source: Thai News Agency