CGTN: How China, Spain deepen ties amid global uncertainty

CGTN explores Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s visit to China, emphasizing the role of sustained high-level exchanges as a key driver in strengthening China-Spain relations amid global uncertainty. The piece further examines expanding economic cooperation and shared commitments to multilateralism, stable global supply chains, and open cooperation, positioning the relationship as a stabilizing force in an increasingly fragmented international environment.

BEIJING, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the headquarters of China’s tech giant Xiaomi, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sampled cutting-edge consumer gadgets, test-drove electric vehicles and repeatedly described the experience as “Muy bien” (very good). Later, he addressed students at Tsinghua University, urging greater mutual understanding between Europe and China.

The moments formed part of his April 11-15 visit to China – his fourth in four years – setting the tone for a trip that blended symbolism with policy signals and underscoring a relationship that has gained momentum through sustained high-level exchanges.

During talks in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Spain should strengthen cooperation in fields including trade, new energy and intelligent economy, and to encourage exchanges in culture, education, scientific research and sports.

He noted that despite a shifting and turbulent international landscape, China and Spain have maintained a steady relationship, forging ties with strategic determination, and that an important lesson learned is the significance of making correct decisions based on common interests.

Sanchez, for his part, said his four visits reflected the high importance both countries attach to the relationship, calling for deeper engagement and mutual understanding. Spain highly values China’s status as a major country, he said.

The meeting reflects a broader push by both countries to maintain consistent high-level exchanges. Such regular interactions have provided continuity in bilateral ties, even as geopolitical uncertainties have increased.

On top of high-level political dialogue, economic cooperation also remains a central pillar of the relationship. China has for years been Spain’s largest trading partner outside the European Union, with bilateral trade continuing to expand. Recent data point to growing exchanges in goods and services, alongside new areas of collaboration in green energy, electric vehicles and digital industries. In 2025, bilateral trade in goods between China and Spain exceeded $55 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.8%.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies have stepped up investment in Spain in sectors such as power batteries, renewable energy and infrastructure, contributing to local employment and industrial development. Spanish agricultural and food products – including olive oil, wine and pork – have gained wider access to the Chinese market, reflecting a complementary trade structure.

Sanchez’s visit reinforced this trend, with both sides exploring ways to further balance trade and expand market access. Cooperation documents in areas such as economy and trade, education, science and technology, and agriculture and food were signed as part of a broader effort to sustain economic ties amid global supply chain adjustments.

Beyond bilateral gains, the visit also carried wider international implications. Xi called on China and Spain to work closely together to reject any backslide into the law of the jungle, and jointly uphold true multilateralism, highlighting shared support for a rules-based international order.

Sanchez similarly emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and a balanced globalized economy that delivers shared prosperity. His remarks align with Spain’s positioning as a proponent of dialogue and cooperation within the European Union, particularly as debates over trade, security and global governance intensify.

The two sides also signaled common ground on maintaining stable global industrial and supply chains, at a time when protectionist pressures and calls for economic decoupling have grown in some parts of the world. This cooperation serves as an example of how major economies can pursue openness while addressing differences through dialogue.

The broader context of Sanchez’s visit reflects a period of heightened global uncertainty, with conflicts and economic fragmentation shaping policy debates. Against this backdrop, both China and Spain have stressed the value of predictability in bilateral relations, positioning their partnership as a source of stability.

As Sanchez concluded his visit, the emphasis on continuity – in leadership exchanges, economic cooperation and shared positions on global issues – pointed to a relationship that both sides see as resilient. In a fluid international environment, China-Spain ties are being framed not only as mutually beneficial, but also as part of a wider effort to sustain cooperation in an increasingly complex world.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-04-15/How-China-Spain-deepen-ties-amid-global-uncertainty-1Mn08gN0HlK/p.html

Contact: CGTN Digital jiang.simin@cgtn.com

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