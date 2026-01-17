CGTN: How China, Canada promote steady, solid and sound development of bilateral ties under new circumstances

CGTN published an article on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Centered on the development of bilateral relations, the article highlighted that the two countries share broad prospects for cooperation, and explored how China and Canada are committed to promoting the steady, solid and sound development of bilateral ties under the new circumstances.

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last year, a total of 125 Canadian companies participated at the 8th China International Import Expo, the world’s first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, in east China’s Shanghai, marking a record-high Canadian presence.

Based on mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, China and Canada share broad prospects for cooperation in fields such as trade, energy, agriculture and forestry, green technology and tourism.

During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to China, which he started on Wednesday, the two countries signed multiple cooperation documents covering trade, customs, energy, construction, culture and public security, pledging to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors of mutual interest.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Carney in Beijing, emphasizing that the healthy and stable development of China-Canada relations is in the common interests of the two countries and also conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Promoting healthy, stable, sustainable China-Canada ties

During the meeting, Xi called on China and Canada to advance the building of a new strategic partnership with a sense of responsibility toward history, the people and the world.

Through the joint efforts of both sides, China-Canada relations have shown positive momentum toward recovery and improvement since last year.

In October 2025, the leaders of the two countries met on the sidelines of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in South Korea, with both sides agreeing to resume exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote the resolution of specific economic and trade issues of mutual concern, and jointly advance the development of the China-Canada strategic partnership.

The engagement was preceded by a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Carney on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly a month earlier, followed by visits to China by senior Canadian officials, including the foreign minister.

As a gesture of goodwill, China resumed group tour services for Chinese citizens traveling to Canada through travel agencies in November, aiming to further enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and foster mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Noting that China and Canada enjoy extensive common interests and opportunities, Carney said Canada is willing to work with China to build a new strategic partnership that is strong and enduring so as to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples.

Partners of common development and collaboration

Xi put forward four proposals regarding China-Canada relations – both countries should be partners in common development and collaboration featuring mutual respect and mutual trust.

The essence of China-Canada economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, with both sides benefiting from cooperation, Xi underscored, adding that China’s high-quality development and high-level opening up will continue to provide new opportunities and expand new space for China-Canada cooperation.

Economically, China and Canada remain deeply complementary. China has long been Canada’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest source of imports, and second-largest export market.

Canada exports energy products, agricultural commodities, minerals, and wood pulp, while China supplies machinery, consumer goods, electronics, and intermediate industrial inputs essential to Canadian manufacturing.

Canada possesses technological advantages in areas such as clean energy, biomanufacturing and agricultural technology, which align closely with China’s industrial upgrading needs. The “technology + market” model is emerging as a new paradigm for China-Canada cooperation.

In a joint statement released following the meeting of the two leaders, China and Canada voiced their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, strengthening two-way investment, and deepening cooperation in diverse sectors of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of a fair and open business environment for enterprises of both countries, and committed to addressing economic and trade issues of mutual concern through constructive consultation, including through a renewed China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Commission.

Xi called on both sides to increase efforts to promote cooperation and reduce the negative list, thereby strengthening the bond of shared interests through deeper and broader cooperation.

