Ceremony honours Vietnamese Thai teachers



The Association of Vietnamese People in Thailand and the Vietnamese community in Mukdahan province on November 11 organised a ceremony to honour the Vietnamese Thai teachers who have made significant contributions to the teaching of the Vietnamese language in Thailand.

The event was organised in response to the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).

Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Chu Duc Dung sent his best wishes to the expat Vietnamese teachers, saying with great dedication and experience, they have maintained the teaching and learning of Vietnamese, helping arouse national pride and encourage the young to remember the homeland.

Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Thailand Nguyen Ngoc Thin said that despite formidable challenges, the first generations of Vietnamese in Thailand set up ‘camps for kids’, and organised the teaching of Vietnamese to their children.

The Party and State of Vietnam have paid tribute to the work of the Vietnamese Thai teachers, and have organised many tr

ips for them to visit the homeland as well as training courses for the teachers in the hope to maintain the mother tongue among the Vietnamese Thai community, he added.

According to Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, who is in charge of the education board of the Vietnamese association in Udon Thani province, after a long halt by COVID-19 the teaching and learning of Vietnamese has been resumed in the province with eight classes, more than 30 students and ten teachers./.