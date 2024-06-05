Casper Vietnam becomes gold sponsor of TV360’s UEFA Euro 2024 broadcasting



Electronics maker Casper Vietnam has officially become the gold sponsor of television streaming application TV360’s broadcasting of UEFA EURO 2024 in Vietnam. A ceremony was jointly held by Casper Vietnam and TV360 of Viettel Telecom Company in Hanoi on June 4 to announce the sponsorship. Casper Vietnam has set up strategic cooperation with leading digital television content developers such as TV360, FPT Play, K+ and Galaxy Play to give new experiences to clients. Earlier, Viettel Telecom, a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, said TV360 holds the exclusive rights to broadcast UEFA EURO 2024 finals on all television platforms and social media in the territory of Vietnam. Twenty-four teams, including hosts Germany, will compete in the finals scheduled to take place from June 15 to July 15, 2024.

Source: Vietnam News Agency