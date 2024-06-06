Carrying the wings of the female student’s killer out of the hospital, filing charges and putting her in jail.



Pathum Thani, Police carry away an 18-year-old young man who brutally murdered his girlfriend and dumped him under the expressway. leaving the hospital imprisoned in the prison cell Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station refuse to answer questions Pretending to faint

Pol. Maj. Gen. Yutthana Jonkhun, commander of the Pathum Thani Provincial Police Department. along with Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station and special operations teams Detain Mr. Thanakorn or “Zan” who is accused of murdering his girlfriend. leaving the hospital to be taken into custody in the prison cell Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station They arrived in a police van.

Upon arrival of the army, the media tried to inquire about the motive and reason for the murder of his girlfriend. But it appeared that the accused had a calm attitude and did not answer questions. along with pretending to faint Police officers and rescue workers had to help carry him and carry him to the prison room immediately. His older brother came to watch his younger brother close

ly with concern.

The Provincial Police Commander of Pathum Thani Province revealed that police officers went to pick up the perpetrator. After coordinating with the doctor Said that you can now live your normal life. As for the nature of being mentally ill and taking medication The police have to look at the mental illness and see how many years it has been treated. But the point that is worth noting is that living life can still be a career. Because the perpetrator was a convenience store employee. As for disposing of corpses or disposing of hand parts It may be caused by a rush of thoughts. So he did it to cover up his own mistakes. Meanwhile, there is news that the young woman was poisoned before being dissected. Police must wait for medical examination results first.

Source: Thai News Agency