Capt. Thammanat says the audio clip is “just a talking price”



Government House,, Capt. Thammanat orders the Deputy Minister of Agriculture – Permanent Secretary of the Ministry – to investigate the “Srisuwan” case, declaring that in this era he has never done any damage. There is only cleaning up the house from old stories. As for the audio clip linking to “Just the price to talk”

Capt. Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Mentioning the case of Mr. Srisuwan Janya was arrested on charges of threatening to collect money from the Director-General of the Rice Department, saying that the project that the complainant had was a project related to the 2022 and 2023 budget, which was not related to the 2024 budget that he was responsible for taking care of. Old matter, he was cleaning up. continuous home Any matters that are complained to him will write a letter to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture to further investigate the facts If found to be indicative of corruption An investigation committee will be set up. It is an internal

matter of the Ministry of Agriculture. As for third parties, we insist on being fair to both parties. Including the three accused.

‘This consideration will be divided into two parts: the complainant Including government officials Various officials will be assigned the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture as the commander. fact check and set up an investigation committee As for the victims or the complainant It is the duty of the police officers. But the Ministry of Agriculture There will also be fact-checking. This is a big issue that people in society are interested in. The Ministry of Agriculture We will hasten to investigate to find out the facts of what happened,’ Capt. Thammanat said.

When asked if the Prime Minister had ordered anything, Capt. Thammanat said that all matters in the ministry must be reported to Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister.

As for the case of the audio clip claiming that the assistant minister was involved, Capt

. Thammanat said that he is investigating the CCTV in the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to see which assistant minister the accused went to see. Please don’t accuse me yet. Must check first As for whether there are other departments within the Ministry involved or not? From the police report, there are almost every ministry. But in this era of the Ministry of Agriculture, they have more than 20 legal advisors. When doing anything, you have to be careful. Even though already appointed Not officially appointed There are many departments but it is not yet an issue.

As for the case where there is an audio clip, it is stated that ‘Adults have come to clear things up,’ Capt. Thammanat said he had received several clips and was investigating. The accused’s reference to an adult or himself You must check whether the person referred to is related or not. But from the initial investigation, it is probably more of a talking price and said, ‘I would like to ask my brothers and sisters, if your heart is in lov

e with the career of being a reflector for society to see in various matters, you should be careful because if you want to talk about anything with a lawyer, you must be careful. Lawyers aren’t stupid.’

When asked whether the damaging news about the Ministry of Agriculture will affect the next cabinet reshuffle or not. Capt. Ekkathamanat said that in the era in which he worked, were there any issues that were damaged? There were only people who came to sweep the house. Every matter in this era must be transparent and have good governance. What he is cleaning the house about is an old matter, which is why he has to mess with every department.

Source: Thai News Agency