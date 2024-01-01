Capital to be prioritised for spearhead sectors: central bank



Hanoi: The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will improve credit quality and prioritise capital for spearhead sectors that drive the economic growth in 2024.

It will continue operating an open market in a flexible and proactive fashion, and stand ready to support liquidity for the credit institution system.

KB Security Vietnam Company (KBSV) expected Vietnam’s credit growth at 13-14% in 2024 on the back of a better economic situation as well as the removal of bottlenecks in the realty market and enterprises bonds.

In 2023, unprecedented developments of the global economy posed formidable challenges to the country’s monetary policy. In the meantime, credit growth was well below expectations as enterprises were in a difficult situation though the SBV rolled out an array of support measures.

Earlier, the central bank said the credit growth target in 2023 will be about 14-15%, with flexible adjustments in accordance with actual development so as to stabilise the macro-economy and support economic growth in a ration

al fashion.

To realise the set goal, the SBV carried out an array of measures to back credit growth, including the issuance and amendment of related mechanisms and policies, while rolling out large-scale credit programmes for affordable housing projects, renovation of old apartment buildings, and seafood and forestry processing.

It adjusted the refinancing interest rate and overnight rate of the interbank e-payment, and ordered credit institutions to reduce deposit interest rates by 1.5-2% a year.

According to SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong, the bank has strictly followed the Government and the Prime Minister’s directions, and kept a close watch on the economic situation. The idea is to have a flexible response and roll out uniform measures and monetary policy tools, making contributions to the nation’s economic development.

Despite drastic measures put in place, the bank found it hard to withstand the challenges in credit growth. As of November 30, the total credit of the entire economy had risen 9.15% yea

r-on-year to reach some 13 million of billion VND (532.75 billion USD), which is far from the year-end target.

SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu blamed the fall to the fact that mobilisation channels of the capital market did not show efficiency.

They did not develop on par with their roles of supplying mid- and long-term capital for the economy. Therefore, there is a need to incrementally increase the economy’s reliance on capital from commercial banks, he explained.

The ratio of credit to GDP was on the rise, posing great risks to the credit insitutions, he said, adding as they have a lot of liquidity while lending rates would be lower, there is ample room for credit growth.

According to Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thanh, lecturer from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, Vietnam’s credit would expand 11% for the whole 2023, while the figure could rise to 14-15% next year to support the GDP growth from 6.5%.

A loose monetary policy should be maintained; however, the central bank could adjust it if t

he economy faces pressure from exchange rate and inflation, Thanh said./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency