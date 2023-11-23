Can Tho city, Canada strengthen cooperation



Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Nguyen Thuc Hien on November 22 received a delegation of the Consulate General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City led by Consul General Annie Dubé.

The municipal official informed the guests of the city’s socio-economic development and its development orientations to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

In the first nine months of this year, the export turnover of goods from the city to Canada reached 4.18 million USD with main exports of rice, aquaculture products, garments, agricultural products processed agricultural products, steel and steel products.

Hien said Can Tho city hopes to join in the strengthening of the relationship between Vietnam and Canada in the coming time and wishes the Consulate General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City will create favourable conditions for the city to establish relationships and cooperate with Canadian partners and organisations to develop areas such as trade, services, and processing industry.

For her part, the Canadian diplo

mat said Vietnam is Canada’s top trading partner in ASEAN, adding Canada will export many goods to Vietnam in the time to come.

Canada has supported projects consistent with Vietnam’s priority areas such as climate change and environmental protection, she said and highlighted that Canada also prioritises support for gender equality and empowerment of girls

The same day, the diplomat and leaders of Can Tho city planted trees at a local park on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency