Can Tho begins harvesting 1st season of high-quality, low-emission rice



Can Tho City recently began harvesting the first season of high-quality, low-emission OM5451 rice variety in Thanh An commune, Vinh Thanh district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. The rice was planted on a 50-hectare area applying sustainable farming techniques, which belongs to a pilot model of a project on sustainably growing one million hectares of high-quality, low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta by 2030. The project has received support from many international organisations and businesses such as the World Bank and the International Rice Research Institute. From initial assessment, the season harvest has given high yield, reduced fallen rice plants and investment cost.

Source: Vietnam News Agency