Cambodia, Indonesia agree on rice trade cooperation

Cambodia and Indonesia reached an agreement for the latter to buy 125,000 tonnes of rice from the former at a recent meeting between Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak and Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury in Phnom Penh.

According to a statement of the Cambodian ministry, related prices and other terms including time for shipment will be discussed in the near future.

The sides also agreed to revise a memorandum of understanding on rice trade between the two countries for a volume of 250,000 tonnes per year in a period of four years, the ministry said.

Sorasak encouraged Indonesian investors to invest in rice mills in accordance with the standards for export to international markets.

In a meeting with Dith Tina, Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries on August 15, Pahala Nugraha Mansury said that Indonesia needs to find more rice markets from other countries, including Cambodia, to ensure food security.

He said the presence of Cambodian rice in the Indonesian market will be a new testament to trade cooperation between the two countries./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency