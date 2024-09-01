

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security reveals that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is preparing to launch a flood relief caravan to send consumer goods to 5 northern provinces. He has instructed the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to continuously rehabilitate and provide assistance to vulnerable groups.

Mr. Anukul Peedkaew, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, revealed that from the disaster situation report of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) from 15 – 31 August 2024, it summarizes information on assistance provided to vulnerable groups by the MSDHS who were affected by disasters in 24 provinces, namely Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Phrae, Lamphun, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Uttaradit, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Yala, Trang, Satun, Phang Nga, Rayong, Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Nong Khai.

It wa

s found that the vulnerable groups of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security were affected, totaling 47,192 households, 56,045 persons, consisting of 7,313 children, 5,391 youths, 9,840 disabled persons, 28,619 elderly persons, and 4,882 low-income persons. Currently, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s one and only team of affected provinces, has integrated assistance work with all relevant agencies in the area, including volunteers of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, by providing assistance to the vulnerable groups of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, totaling 13,137 persons, and the remaining persons are in the process of being assisted.

Mr. Anukul said that the current disaster situation is a flood that is currently occurring, which we are in the early stages. The water is coming from the North and is flowing down to the Central region. The Ministry of Social Development

and Human Security has an agency under its jurisdiction called ‘The Only Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’ to support the work with the provincial governors in order to take care of vulnerable groups in the area. Then we will collect information to plan for rehabilitation and relief, which is the main role of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. However, after the water recedes and returns to normal, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will carry out rehabilitation and relief, such as occupational issues, house repairs, and in cases where vulnerable groups are affected, which will be done continuously.

Mr. Anukul said that on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security at 9:00 a.m., Mr. Thanetpol Thanabunyawat, Secretary to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, will chair the launch of the flood relief caravan, which is a caravan of vehicles to deliver essential consumer goods to help the affected c

ommunities in the Baan Aue-Athorn project in Phrae Province and vulnerable groups affected by the disaster in the areas of Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Kamphaeng Phet Provinces, which can help the victims to initially survive before entering the recovery and relief phase. For those affected by floods or other disasters or social problems, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has the Center for Accelerated Public Welfare Management or CWMS nationwide, which can request assistance from the MSDHS hotline at 1300.

