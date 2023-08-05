Building regional structure of inclusion, stability, connectivity crucial to maintain peace, prosperity: Top legislator

In order to maintain a blue sky, a peaceful environment and prosperity for future generations, all countries should join hands in building a regional cooperation structure of inclusion and stability with connectivity in politics, security, economy, trade, culture, society and people-to-people exchange, while upholding the UN Charter and international law, stated National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Addressing a external policy forum in Jakarta on August 5, the Vietnamese top legislator held that in the 21st century, security and prosperous development of Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean have an decisive influence to the security and prosperity of all countries and the globe.

He said that over the past nearly six decades of establishment and development, ASEAN has never been in a better position than it is today, but it has never faced as many challenges as it does today.

He underlined the need for the grouping to relocate itself, generating ideas, inspiring self-reliance and smoothing resources for community development.

The Vietnamese NA Chairman suggested that the association should take three “unity” as a strong root for its flexibility and creativity.

Firstly, it is the unity in firmly upholding the principle showing through the maintaining of strategic balance in the relations between ASEAN and partners, he said. He underscored that a “great ASEAN” must persist in ensuring the principles of independence and self-reliance, not allowing ASEAN to become a tool for any confrontation and division.

The second is the unity in maintaining consensus through the ASEAN common stance on important security and development in the region, as well as joint efforts in protecting the common stance and view following the “ASEAN style” and the ASEAN Charter. Specifically, amid the current complicated developments causing risks of tension in the East Sea, the association should stay united and persistent in promoting dialogue and the settlement of disputes through peaceful measures, ensuring maritime and aviation security, safety and freedom, fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and speeding up negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

NA Chairman Hue stressed the need for ASEAN to support Myanmar to fully realise the “Five-Point Consensus”. He affirmed that Vietnam supports ASEAN Chair of Indonesia and the ASEAN Special Envoy in promoting their positive role and guiding ASEAN to realise this goal.

The third unity that the Vietnamese top legislator mentioned is the unity in community building, showing through the putting of the people in the centre, taking the people as the subject, target and motivation for the community building.

He underlined that it is necessary to strengthen connections in institution, infrastructure and people to optimise development potential and support each other in engaging deeper into the regional and global supply chains.

Regarding cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia, Hue stated that the closer the two countries cooperate, the greater their contribution to ASEAN will be.

Hue affirmed that Vietnam always supports “peace, harmony and friendship” in its foreign policy.

Hue highlighted the very important role of parliamentary diplomacy, while mentioning Vietnam’s plan to host the IPU Global Young Parliamentarians Conference in this September. He wished the AIPA member countries’ parliaments and partners support and participate in the event.

At the forum, NA Chairman Hue discussed with participants about issues including Vietnam-Indonesia traditional friendship, their strategic partnership, their cooperation potential, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting cooperation between the two countries, connecting their people.

Also the same day, NA Chairman Hue attended and delivered a speech at the Vietnam-Indonesia forum on policies and laws to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation. The event held by the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee and, Economic Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam in collaboration with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), drew the participation of representatives from about 200 businesses, including about 170 Indonesian firms.

He had a meeting with Chairman of the KADIN M. Arsjad Rasji P.M., during which Hue spoke highly of close cooperation between KADIN and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). He suggested both sides continue fostering the relationship, creating for connection of the two countries’ businesses, thereby maintaining existing supply chains and forming new ones with value added products that are the strength of Indonesia and Vietnam./.

