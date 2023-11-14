Builder.ai Founder and Chief Wizard Sachin Dev Duggal Named as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2023 UK Overall Winner

Prestigious award recognises pioneering work in the tech and AI sector

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Builder.ai, the AI powered composable software platform that allows every business and entrepreneur to become digitally powered, announced today that its Founder & Chief Wizard, Sachin Dev Duggal, has been named as the coveted EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 UK overall winner. Sachin was recognised for his pioneering work in the tech sector and was described by the independent UK judging panel as the embodiment of entrepreneurial spirit, impact and purpose.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year recognises entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership and success, and who work to improve the quality of life in their communities, countries and around the world. 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in the UK and the programme has celebrated more than 2,000 business leaders since it was created.

“It’s an honour and very humbling to be named as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 for the UK, particularly in this pivotal year which marks the program’s 25th anniversary. This award really recognises the hard work, dedication and talent of the entire Builder family, it’s their award,’’ said Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder, Builder.ai. “Builder was developed to level the playing field for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes who want to build exceptional digitally powered businesses on their own terms but don’t necessarily have the tech skills, network, or budget to build their own solutions. We have always been purpose-led and believe the power of our platform allows anyone with an idea to make it a reality – which all-in-more encompasses the spirit of this award.”

This year, more than 160 entrepreneurs from across the UK entered the programme, with 24 regional winners shortlisted to compete for the prestigious UK title. Sachin will now go on to represent the UK at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year .

Lynn Rattigan, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year UK Partner Sponsor, said: “The calibre of entries for Entrepreneur Of The Year was exceptionally high this year and Sachin Dev Duggal is a very deserving overall UK winner. Sachin is an inspiring business leader who turned his vision into a reality and has raised over $450M in funding so far. Sachin will now go on to represent the UK at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2024 and we will be rooting for his continued success.”

Sachin believes that every business and every entrepreneur should be empowered to unlock their true potential. In the world of technology where the only constant is change, Sachin is pushing the boundaries of the perception that creating software or an app is too difficult and only for a select few with coding skills, restricting creativity and preventing digital ideas from ever getting started. He created Builder with the mission to make software development as easy as ordering pizza; powering the dreams of the next 500M digital builders, growing the company almost 9x since beta.

Established in 2016, Builder.ai continues to lead the industry with its AI-powered composable software platform that allows anyone with an idea to build an app (web or mobile) – faster and more affordably. By breaking software down into reusable lego-like features, and coupling with state of the Art Artificial Intelligence and Natasha (the world’s first AI product manager) and its patented software assembly line, Builder.ai has been able to demonstrate success globally in allowing customers of all sizes to become software first.

In May 2023, Builder.ai closed its series D bringing its total raise to over $450M as well as announcing a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, which includes an equity investment from Microsoft. The collaboration will see the two companies collaborate on creating AI powered solutions that empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise. Builder.ai has been growing at over 100% year on year and, over the last year alone making it one of the largest producers of custom software in the world.

About Builder.ai

Builder.ai® is an AI-powered composable software platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego-like reusable features, using Building Blocks automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER NOW, STUDIO STORE and STUDIO RAPID. In 2020, Builder.ai landed on the 2023 Fast Company list of Most Innovative Companies, was awarded “Hottest AI Startup” and 2022’s “Hottest Scale-Up” at the Europas for Europe’s successful tech start-ups and Best COVID-19 Innovation-Recovery at CogX and awarded ‘Visionary’ in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis, and Dubai. For more information, visit Builder.ai.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

