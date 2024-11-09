Bueng Kan Border Patrol Police Hunt Down Drug Gang.



Bueng Kan: Bueng Kan Border Patrol Police chased a drug gang until they were cornered, seizing methamphetamine pills and evidence totaling more than 40 million baht. On the night of November 7th at 9:20 p.m., a special task force of the Border Patrol Police pursued the drug trafficking team, surrounding them from all angles before cornering and arresting Mr. Anop, also known as Golf, age 31, and Mr. Chaturong, known as Tee, age 40, on Highway 222 in Ban Tha Pho, Village 6, Bueng Kan Subdistrict, Mueang Bueng Kan District. Earlier, the police intercepted the pickup truck of Mr. Thawatchai and Ms. Pojjana, seizing 6 sacks of methamphetamine pills. Both men implicated two other individuals driving a brown car.

According to Thai News Agency, Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army, along with relevant agencies, announced the arrest of 4 suspects and the seizure of 10 sacks of methamphetamine pills, totaling more than 4 million pills, along with 2 cars, valued at over 40 million baht. Notably, Mr. C

haturong, or Tee, is identified as the mastermind behind the drug trafficking operation originating from a neighboring country. He had previously served 17 years in prison on drug charges and was released only 15 days ago.

In another operation, Bueng Kan Provincial Police seized 5,060,000 methamphetamine pills along with a white sedan after intercepting it in Ban Foi Lom, Village 7, Tha Dok Kham Subdistrict, Bueng Khong Long District, Bueng Kan Province. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Currently, both cases are under investigation, with authorities examining evidence to request an arrest warrant from the court for the vehicle owner and those involved. The aim is to identify and prosecute the perpetrators in accordance with the law.