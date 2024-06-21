Bright spots abound, national economy expected to stay on a roll



The index of industrial production (IIP), foreign direct investment (FDI) and export-import were among the bright spots of the national economy in the first five months of this year, experts have said. According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the macro economy remained stable, inflation was under control, and major economic balances were ensured. The consumer price index (CPI) in the reviewed period rose 4.03% year-on-year, and core inflation, up 2.78%. The IIP increased 6.8%, with the industrial sector recovering more positively over time. The FDI influx into Vietnam reached 11.07 billion USD in the five months, a year-on-year rise of 2%. Notably, the FDI disbursement was estimated at 8.25 billion USD, up 7.8%, the highest January-May figure over the past five years. The country exported 156.77 billion USD worth of goods, up 15.2%, and imported 148.76 billion USD, up 18.2%, resulting in a trade surplus of 8.01 billion USD, statistics show.

Source: Vietnam News Agency