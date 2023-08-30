BPJS Kesehatan launches PESIAR to increase health insurance coverage

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Social Security Agency for Health (BPJS Kesehatan) has launched the National Map, Sweep, Advocacy, and Registration Program (PESIAR) to recruit more people in villages to participate in the National Health Insurance (JKN).BPJS Kesehatan President Director Ghufron Mukti said on Wednesday that his agency intends to increase the number of JKN participants to 100 percent of the country’s population. “This program has a positive impact on achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” he said while launching PESIAR in Jombang, East Java. Mukti noted that the number of JKN participants nationally had reached nearly 260 million people or around 93 percent of the population. Based on the 2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), the number of participants must reach at least 98 percent of the population, he remarked. PESIAR is a collaboration between BPJS Kesehatan and the Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration (PDTT); the Ministry of Home Affairs; and the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture. The pilot program has been implemented since 2022 in 126 villages spread across Indonesia, with the involvement of district and city governments, village governments, and BPJS Kesehatan branch offices in the regions.

Source: Antara News Agency