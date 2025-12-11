Bodor Laser Provides All-in-One Profile Cutting Solution for Structural Steel Fabrication

JINAN, China, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal infrastructure outlays and private-sector capital spending are fueling new growth in North American structural steel. Bodor Laser’s integrated profile-processing solution — the U3000 and the Hicut Fiber Laser Cutter — is enhancing fabrication efficiency and precision for manufacturers across the region.

Bodor Hicut Professional Profile Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

Bodor Hicut Professional Profile Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

Conventional I- and H-beam workflows are complex and prone to positioning errors, especially with intricate patterns. Bodor’s solution unifies hole-making, beveling, notching, marking, and cutting into one automated cycle supporting continuous cutting, loading, and unloading. With Tekla® integration and Intelligent Deviation-Correction Positioning, the system reproduces design details with high accuracy, ensuring smooth on-site assembly.

1. U3000 Professional Multi-task Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

The U3000 processes profiles, sheets, and tubes within a single machine. With a maximum processing length of 110.24 inches, multiple worktables can be added for uninterrupted loading, cutting, and unloading.

Key functions:

Profile cutting for standard and irregular structural steel

Sheet cutting for holes, straight cuts, and bevels

Tube cutting for hole-making, beveling, intersection and through-cuts

Optional steel base for flexible installation

2. Hicut Professional Profile Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

Engineered for automated I-beam and H-beam fabrication, the Hicut integrates loading, hole-making, notching, beveling, cutting, and unloading without manual intervention.

Highlights:

Rapid loading (<20 seconds) with intelligent zoning that groups workpieces by length

One-pass lock notching with optimal standoff; no secondary grinding required

Five-axis linkage and 180° reciprocating laser-head movement enabling full-angle, high-precision cuts

Both machines are deployed by structural-steel manufacturers across North America for infrastructure, machinery, and shipbuilding applications. Their performance and responsive service have earned strong customer recognition.

As of 2024, Bodor has led global fiber-laser sales for six consecutive years(Shenzhen Forward Research Institute, Sales Records of Laser Cutting Machines with 1000W and Above from 2019 to 2024, Consecutively for Six Years). Its core components—Bodor Laser (laser source), Bodor Thinker (control system), and Bodor Genius (cutting head)—carry a five-year warranty. In North America, Bodor continues expanding its service team and strengthening local spare-parts inventory to support manufacturers. A Bodor representative noted that the company will keep advancing laser-processing technology while reinforcing its service network to better meet regional demand.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdf1fdf3-f7ec-49cd-911f-1801ed481025

Contacts Dennis Wang info@bodor.com Bodor Laser Inc. www.bodor.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9600562