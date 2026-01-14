Bitdeer AI Accelerates Global AI Cloud Expansion with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Deployment

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), an emerging AI cloud service provider and NVIDIA Cloud Partner, today announced the launch of its NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 deployment in Malaysia, marking a new chapter in the company’s mission to simplify and scale AI computing globally.

The deployment of GB200 NVL72 infrastructure, is built for the most demanding AI workloads, and underscores Bitdeer AI’s vision of delivering “AI Power, Simplified.” More than a hardware upgrade, this launch represents a pivotal step in Bitdeer Group’s broader strategy to expand its global AI infrastructure footprint, leveraging its robust power capacity and land resources to build next-generation systems for the AI-driven era.

Building the Foundation for the AI Future

The Bitdeer Group is actively expanding its AI infrastructure data center capacity to support the next wave of AI model development, deployment and broader AI demands, including generative AI, intelligent agent systems and enterprise-scale workloads.

As part of this initiative, the Bitdeer Group is constructing a 13 MW accelerated computing data center in Washington State, a 37 MW accelerated computing data center in Tennessee, a 570 MW accelerated computing data center in Clarington, U.S., and a 175 MW facility in Tydal, Norway. The Washington and Tennessee facilities, originally operated for cryptocurrency mining, is undergoing a full conversion to a GPU-optimized AI data center. This marks the beginning of Bitdeer’s long-term transformation to repurpose its mining infrastructure for AI computing with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform.

The Bitdeer Group currently manages a global power capacity of approximately 3 GW across the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Canada, and holds significant land reserves that provide the flexibility to expand and scale AI infrastructure rapidly. This foundation uniquely positions Bitdeer to build sustainable, large-scale AI data centers and deliver the computing power required for the world’s growing AI needs.

From IaaS to SaaS: A Strategic Evolution

Bitdeer AI’s growth reflects a deliberate evolution from Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to Software as a Service (SaaS), a journey toward providing full-stack, vertically integrated AI solutions in one cloud.

The journey began with IaaS, where Bitdeer AI launched its GPU Cloud, delivering scalable computing power powered by NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with NVIDIA Hopper GPUs. This made enterprise-grade compute accessible to businesses and researchers worldwide.

It then advanced into Platform as a Service (PaaS) through AI Studio, enabling users to build, train, and deploy models with greater ease and flexibility. Now, Bitdeer AI is progressing into SaaS with its AI Agent Builder, empowering enterprises to deploy intelligent automation and AI solutions seamlessly.

This full-stack evolution, from infrastructure to intelligence, delivers on Bitdeer AI’s promise of providing AI power with simplicity, scalability and value-driven innovation for developers, businesses, and institutions around the world.

Global Infrastructure for AI Cloud Services

This expanded infrastructure forms the backbone of Bitdeer AI Cloud, a unified platform designed to simplify access to accelerated computing resources. Powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing platform and Bitdeer AI’s high-efficiency data centers, the platform enables global enterprises, startups, and research institutions to train, deploy, and scale AI models without complexity.

By combining cutting-edge hardware, optimized orchestration, and flexible deployment options, Bitdeer AI ensures that businesses can focus on innovation instead of infrastructure, realizing its mission to simplify AI compute at global scale.

“The deployment of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 infrastructure is a significant milestone in Bitdeer AI’s journey toward building a global, intelligent cloud,” said Louis Xu, Head of Bitdeer AI. “With our expanding data center capacity, land reserves, and GPU infrastructure, we’re creating a strong foundation that supports the entire AI lifecycle, from model training to intelligent application deployment. This is how we turn ‘AI Power, Simplified’ into reality.”

Looking Ahead: Powering Global AI Innovation

With the deployment of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, Bitdeer AI is already planning for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 infrastructure to further enhance its compute capabilities. This forward-looking roadmap ensures the company stays ahead of the evolving AI landscape, providing enterprises with the scalability and agility required to support large-scale model training, AI reasoning, multimodal agent development, and intelligent AI services.

As AI models and solutions grow more complex and data-intensive, Bitdeer AI aims to combine its power capacity, land scalability and cloud infrastructure for the next generation of large-scale model training, multimodal agent development, and intelligent solutions. Guided by its vision of “One Cloud, Infinite Possibilities,” Bitdeer AI continues to bridge the gap between infrastructure and intelligence, delivering powerful, accessible, and efficient solutions that accelerate innovation and redefine what’s possible in the AI-driven economy.

About Bitdeer AI

Bitdeer AI, an emerging AI cloud service provider, delivers GPU cloud and full-stack AI solutions designed to simplify and scale intelligent computing. Headquartered in Singapore , Bitdeer AI is an NVIDIA Cloud Partner offering GPU Cloud, AI Studio, and AI Agent Builder services, supported by the Bitdeer Technologies Group's global data center network with up to 3GW of total power capacity across the U.S., Norway, Bhutan, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Bitdeer AI's anticipated future performance, market opportunities, and business strategies. These statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact

