“Big Joke” found that Police Lieutenant Mai, Cadet Class 77

“Big Joke” meets with the 77th Infantry Regiment who recently became stars. Inspire and adjust attitude After finding out that the new generation graduates want to have additional work and stay at a police station with a low workload.

Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakphan, Deputy Commander of the Police, senior officer of the 47th Infantry Regiment, traveled to the Investigation Promotion Institute, Salaya Subdistrict, Phutthamonthon District, Nakhon Pathom Province to meet with the prospective Lt. New Subdistrict Police Cadet Class 77, who just graduated from the Royal Cadet Academy and came to train for professional investigative certificates at the SSO, totaling 111 officers, led by a team of senior cadets and senior training students. A team of more than 20 officers came to eat lunch with the 77th Infantry Regiment and also provided food supplements. Whether it’s minced pork with basil, omelet, Bang Tan grilled chicken. and young coconut ice cream for the children to eat together The atmosphere is friendly.

After

lunch We sat and talked about the topic. ‘Working for success and staying in the hearts of the people’ emphasizing that working life and real life do not have to be rushed. But you must be good at your job. Accumulated a lot of experience in investigative work. Because it is the basis of all police work.

‘We will be the commanders of the future. Must be a commander who is good at his job, knows his job, can give orders, and doesn’t have to be in a hurry to build up debt. There’s no need to hurry and get a new car as a burden. Determined to work patiently Work hard today Then the next day will be fine. If you have to go on investigative duty Don’t bring old work to do. Open a shop for new work Concentrate on the situation in front of you.’

It also emphasizes growth. Everyone must plan their life. Everything that will happen Depends on ourselves You must have your own way of thinking. You have to take care of yourself. Dress up well. The red line when on duty must not be black, it must not be close, it must n

ot be exactly right. But you must have morality.

Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police He also said that to be a police officer, you must be a local police officer, you must be a police station superintendent because we graduated from the Royal Thai Army Cadet Academy, which is our main strength, giving an example of the life of an older brother who is a superintendent of Hat Yai Police Station, Songkhla Province. There is a lot of work. I want a job. I want to learn about the job. It has made us strong until today. When we work as investigators and investigate, there will only be people using it. There are only people who trust. The supervisor assigns important work and emphasizes that you must study hard in both the theory section. Both practical Go to train station You have to be confident. Interested in work Think about the days ahead where you have to actually work. There is no longer a mentor to guide me. Emphasizing that new laws must be studied, such as the Compensation Act or the Act on Absen

ce, etc. That is not just being released from government service. But there is a risk of being prosecuted, going to jail, or being stuck on the grid.

Source: Thai News Agency