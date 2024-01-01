‘Big Joke’ emphasizes that all units will take strict care of people’s travel.

Bangkok: Big Joke” emphasizes that all units take strict care of speeding – drinking and driving – do not drive while drowsy, emphasizing strict enforcement of the law. Continually take care of the safety of people’s travel. There were a total of 1,150 accidents in 3 days, a total of 1,151 injuries, and a total of 128 deaths. The province had no deaths. (Zero deaths) There are 22 provinces.

Today (January 1, 2024) at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPWD), Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakphan, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, along with Mr. Chotinarin Kerdsom, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Chaiyawat Junthirapong, Director General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and Mr. Thienchai Chukittiwiboon Ms. Chatchadaporn Boonpiranat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, announced a summary of road accident statistics during the New Year Festival 2024. As of December 31, 2023, there were 424 acciden

ts, 416 people injured, and 51 deaths. Summary of road accidents The accumulated roads during the 3 days of the campaign (29 – 31 Dec. ’23) had a total of 1,150 accidents, a total of 1,151 injuries, and a total of 128 deaths. The province had no deaths. (Zero deaths) There are 22 provinces in which the NCPO has emphasized strict monitoring of speeding and drinking and driving, emphasizing strict law enforcement and continuously implementing measures to take care of the safety of people’s travel.

Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakphan, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police As chairman of the press conference summarizing the results of the operations of the Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Center during the New Year Festival 2024, he revealed that the Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Center During the New Year Festival 2024, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the cooperation of network partners have compiled road accident statistics for December 31, 2023, which is the third day of

the campaign. ‘Drive safely. Accident-Free Thailand” had 424 accidents, 416 injuries, and 51 deaths. The causes of the highest number of accidents included speeding (37.26 percent), drinking and driving (32.78 percent). The vehicles causing the most accidents were motorcycles (86.91 percent), most of them. Occurs on direct routes, 80.19 percent, roads in Subdistrict Administrative Organizations/Villages, 37.03 percent, Department of Highways roads, 36.56 percent. The highest accident period includes the period 12:01 a.m. – 1:00 a.m., with the highest number of injuries and deaths, 8.02 percent. 21.20% were in the age range of 20 – 29 years, 1,780 main checkpoints were established, and 51,670 personnel were working. The province with the highest number of accidents was Kanchanaburi (18 times). The province with the highest number of injuries was Nakhon Si Thammarat (20 people). The highest number of deaths were Nakhon Phanom and Udon Thani (4 cases per province).

Summary of accumulated road accidents during t

he 3 days of the campaign (29 – 31 Dec. ’23). There were a total of 1,150 accidents, a total of 1,151 people injured, and a total of 128 deaths. The province with the highest number of accumulated accidents was Kanchanaburi (44 times). The province with the highest number of cumulative injuries was Kanchanaburi (43 people). The province with the highest number of cumulative deaths was Bangkok (8 people). The province with no deaths. (Zero deaths) There are 22 provinces.

However, today (January 1, 2024) is still in the celebration period to welcome the New Year Festival. Some people still travel and make merit in various places. Including the majority of people returning to Bangkok and the economic zone provinces in various regions, making the main routes and secondary routes connecting between provinces There is a heavy traffic volume, so the CPDC has coordinated with provinces, districts, and local government organizations. and related agencies take care of safety and facilitate travel for the people. Offic

ers at checkpoints continuously enforce the law on various routes, especially secondary routes connecting villages and districts. which people use as a shortcut to the main road Ready to strictly control drivers who have risky behavior. Including speeding, drinking and driving, not using safety equipment. including evaluating the readiness of drivers To prevent accidents from speeding and drowsy driving, in addition, take care of the safety of people around the bus station. Inspect drivers and bus conditions to ensure they are ready to serve passengers and facilitate continuous travel for the public.

Mr. Chaiyawat Junthirapong, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPWD), as secretary of the Road Safety Administration Center, revealed that the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center has instructed them to strictly enforce risky behavior in speeding and drinking and driving on roads. The main and secondary routes during the period had high accident statistics. and emphasi

ze community checkpoints to act proactively To deter drivers who have accident-risk behavior. In particular, motorcycle users should wear helmets and not drive in a spirited and dangerous manner. Including preparing to help victims. and publicize for drivers to facilitate traffic. So that officials can quickly reach the scene of the accident and transport victims. We would like to ask the public to celebrate the New Year with carelessness and be more careful about accidents that may occur. Including taking care of your physical condition to be ready to drive. and check the condition of the car to make sure it is safe before leaving for the return trip So that the start of the new year 2024 will be with happiness and safety.

Finally, if you experience or witness an accident, you can report the incident via the hotline 1784 24 hours a day and Line ‘Security Department receives incident reports 1784’ by adding friends Line ID @1784DDPM to coordinate immediate assistance

