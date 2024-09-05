Bhumjaithai Party brings 50 MPs to counter 1 people’s MP



Bhumjaithai Party brings 50 MPs to counter 1 citizen MP who debated referring to the party leader and Krabi MP. “Anutin” slammed him for lying, saying they don’t know each other, asking to be careful with words, and asking about “Prasertpong’s” ethics.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, along with 50 MPs from the party, made a statement in response to Prasertpong Sornnuwat, a party-list MP from the Prachachon Party, who debated the draft of the 2025 fiscal year budget bill, referring to the party leader and three MPs from Krabi from the Bhumjaithai Party.

Mr. Anutin said that he had watched the clip of Mr. Prasertpong’s debate and found that he had mentioned himself when he was the Minister of Public Health, that he had sent documents or met many times in the parliament. He insisted that he had never met him even once and did not know him. Therefore, he asked that he be careful with his words because he was speaking in front of the parliament, which the people of the whole country were l

istening to. As an MP, you must be a person with ethics and should speak the truth. He knew many MPs from the Prachachon Party and they were like brothers and sisters, but he had never met or spoken to Mr. Prasertpong. Therefore, he did not tell the truth that he had met to submit proposals or bring documents. There was no need to talk about anything else. Just this one thing, you know that he was lying.

Mr. Srisutphong Kiewkhong, MP for Krabi, Bhumjaithai Party, said that Mr. Prasertphong used the parliamentary stage to allude to the Bhumjaithai Party, which is clearly against the ethics regulations, and made sarcastic accusations that are not true.

Source: Thai News Agency