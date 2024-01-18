Be sure before sharing. FactINFOcus: 3 types of food that help you sleep. Is it true?


As the message was shared, there are 3 types of food that are eaten before bed to help you sleep well: bananas, milk, and peanuts.

Conclusion: True, can be shared ?

Sure Before Sharing Center, check with Dr. Napat Sirinimnuankul Medical professor, Department of Psychiatry and Sleep Center Chulalongkorn Hospital

Bananas, milk and some nuts that contain tryptophan. which is a type of amino acid At least 1 hour before bedtime, the body converts it into serotonin that will stimulate the body to feel relaxed. Helps you sleep comfortably.

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
January 2024
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.