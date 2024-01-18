Be sure before sharing. FactINFOcus: 3 types of food that help you sleep. Is it true?



As the message was shared, there are 3 types of food that are eaten before bed to help you sleep well: bananas, milk, and peanuts.

Conclusion: True, can be shared ?

Sure Before Sharing Center, check with Dr. Napat Sirinimnuankul Medical professor, Department of Psychiatry and Sleep Center Chulalongkorn Hospital

Bananas, milk and some nuts that contain tryptophan. which is a type of amino acid At least 1 hour before bedtime, the body converts it into serotonin that will stimulate the body to feel relaxed. Helps you sleep comfortably.

Source: Thai News Agency